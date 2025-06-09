New sandwich shop giving opportunities for disadvantaged teens in Doncaster.

A new sandwich shop has opened in Doncaster giving opportunities for disadvantaged teenagers.

Scran Sandwich Shop is no ordinary sandwich shop.

The not for profit company, Future Pathways Alternative Provision school, works with disadvantaged teens who have been excluded from mainstream school across Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

They youngsters are supported through their maths and English GCSEs and given the opportunity to gain a whole host of other vocational qualifications including sports, boxing, catering, nail technology, hair and beauty to name a few.

Last year the company opened Pathways Beauty Academy which has been a roaring success having trained over 200 teens.

Future Pathways managing director Lauren Meston said: “Scran is the latest and most exciting expansion to our offer giving teenagers the chance to have real life work experience and qualifications in food preparation, customer services, barista skills and food hygiene.

“I set the company up in 2018 and am extremely proud of the huge impact we’ve had on hundreds of young people’s lives in Doncaster over the years. I’m determined to grow that number year on year and really help young people to change the direction of their lives and understand their value and potential.

“Our staff members and apprentices are ex students of ours and they’re amazing. They might not of otherwise had an opportunity but given the chance they are top level employees with the added bonus of being able to relate to our learners and help them grow and develop.”

A soft opening of the new shop took place on June 2 and it is now fully open to the public, having an “amazing” first week of trading.