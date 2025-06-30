A new pop up bar offering cocktails, wine and small plates of food at affordable prices in Doncaster has launched.

Back in Time Bar is now open on St Sepulchre Gate, running in partnership with Back in Time Café which is well established and has been serving the community for the last seven years.

The establishment is an independent, locally run pop up bar on Friday and Saturday evenings 5-10pm.

Founder Tatana Glassnerova said: “We pride ourselves in quality and service, and offer healthier options, catering for omnivores, vegans and anyone inbetween.

“We were born out of passion for high standard of food and drinks, and lack of quieter places one can meet with people and hear the conversation.

“We want to offer a community, place that feels like home, away from home.

“We believe that is what separates us from the crowd.”

The bar is looking to employ two members of staff next month and an apprentice in September.