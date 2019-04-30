.New multi-million pounds development gets underway at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

.Work has begun on a £5 million industrial development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Phase one of the project will see the construction of units at Aero Centre Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire developers Priority Space are behind the speculative development that will provide 45,000 sq. ft of prime industrial space to businesses in the region.

Priority Space is working with H.G. Sites to deliver the first units ranging from 1,250 square feet to 2,250 square feet by autumn this year.

Phase two of the project will start by the end of the year and will offer further accommodation from 5,000 square feet to a maximum 20,000 square feet.

Lee Buchanan, co-director at Priority Space, said: “We are delighted to be on-site at Aero Centre Yorkshire to deliver high-quality commercial space which will contribute to Doncaster’s economic growth.

“It’s great to be part of the continuing success story of the airport and the development around it. We’ve had numerous enquiries during the planning stage, with a number of units already under offer.”

Ed Norris, partner at CPP, said: “This new development offers a unique opportunity for occupiers looking to secure their own commercial workspace and office accommodation, in a fantastic location.

“Being based next door to the airport and in close proximity to excellent transport links will allow easy access to the region.

“This development really fills a gap in the market, and we’re confident that the units will be snapped up.”

Coun Bill Morgue, Doncaster Council cabinet member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “It is great to see Priority Space developing new speculative units at Aero Centre Yorkshire, adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We, as a counci,l are pleased that they are showing confidence in Doncaster proving our economy is very much on the up.

“The Council’s Business Doncaster team has worked closely with Priority Space on the development of these units and we are looking forward to working with the appointed agents in promoting these excellent units and bringing new tenants to this site, which will in turn create quality new jobs for Doncaster residents.”

Over 100 businesses already occupy in excess of half a million square feet of existing space at Aero Centre Yorkshire. The business park, operated by Peel Group, benefits from direct motorway access.

The units are being marketed jointly by Commercial Property Partners and Barnsdales.