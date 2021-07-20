House of Cavani will stock a range of formalwear from tweed to Peaky Blinders inspired three-piece suits and from velvet blazers to shoes, boots and loafers.

Di Rodgers, general manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming House of Cavani to Lakeside Village.

“We all know how tough it was been in retail over the past 15 months and it is great to see new stores coming to join our Lakeside Village family.

House of Cavani will stock a range of formalwear - pictured are Jay Atkinson, Tanya Doane, Kim Sloan and Di Rodgers

“House of Cavani will be a welcome addition to our menswear offering and will also stock boy’s suits.

“Come and visit us and check out the new store and keep a look out as there is more good news to come about the centre in the coming weeks.”

The store has created five new jobs in the area and opens in time for this year’s summer wedding season and the popular St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse.