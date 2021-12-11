New McDonald's opening in Doncaster village THIS WEEK

There will be a new McDonald’s restaurant opening in Denaby Main on December 14.

The new site will be a drive through and it will be situated on Denaby Lane – close to Doncaster Road roundabout.

A new McDonald's is opening in Doncaster.

Four jobs for the new McDonald’s are listed on Indeed.

A full time over night crew member, a part time customer care assistant, a care taker and a part time crew member.

The new build has been erected on brownfield land which was previously a self storage facility.