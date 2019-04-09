Lidl GM has announced that it will reopen one of its stores next week.

The store on Masborough Street in Rotherham will reopen its doors to customers on Thursday, April 18, after undergoing a complete refurbishment and modernisation.

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am, with the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Alan Buckley, and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

These include a party table with ice bucket (£19.99, RRP £39.99) from Thursday 18th April, a sewing machine (£49.99, RRP £79.99) from Friday 19th April and a solo microwave (£29.99, RRP £49.99) from Saturday 20th April.

READ MORE: Doncaster firm Toppings launches range of speciality pork pies and ready meals

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Graham Burr, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in improving our Lidl store in Rotherham.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community once again.”

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products – more than two thirds of which are British sourced - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its much coveted Wine Tour collections. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued success with increased sales year on year of 5.8% and market share high of 5.6%.