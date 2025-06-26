New local estate agent launches in Doncaster with a personal touch

A new independent estate agent has launched in Scawsby, bringing a fresh and personal approach to buying and selling homes in Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

Louise Cullen – part of Ruth Pitts Estate Agents, powered by eXp – officially launched on 17th June 2025, offering a modern, one-to-one service that puts clients at the heart of every move.

After recently navigating her own challenging home move, Louise was inspired to become the kind of estate agent she wished she’d had. “We encountered so many issues until we listed with Ruth Pitts,” she said. “That’s when we saw what a difference the right estate agent can make. It motivated me to provide that same level of support to others.”

Unlike traditional high street agents, Louise offers round-the-clock availability and a truly personal experience – from initial valuation to handing over the keys, clients deal solely with her.

Louise Cullen - Independent estate agent

Born and raised in Cusworth, Louise has deep local roots and extensive knowledge of the Doncaster area. All properties are listed on major online portals and social media, ensuring maximum visibility.

Louise Cullen is now open for new clients and is proud to offer a dedicated, trustworthy, and fully personalised estate agency service.

www.louisecullen.expuk.com

