New jewellery shop opens after shock closure of long-standing Doncaster store

A new jewellery shop has opened in Doncaster – on the exact same spot where another gems store traded for more than 30 years.

Bridgegate Jewellers has begun trading in High Street, Mexborough – moving into the same location occupied by D Bennett which had traded in the town for more than 30 years.

It is the firm’s second store, following the opening of its branch in Retford in 2019.

Owner James Mulroy said: “We have built a reputation for our exclusive and unique collection of fine diamond and gem set jewellery and our personal attention to customer service,

Jeweller James has opened his second store.

“Our range includes new, pre-owned as well as vintage and antique jewellery as well as engagement rings and wedding bands.

"We pride ourselves on having five stars on both Facebook and Google when it comes to reviews and we also won the North Notts best new business award 2020.”

He added: “We saw an opportunity to open a second premises in Mexborough when we were informed that D Bennetts jewellers were retiring.

"We have come to know Dave Bennett and the fact that he has built a great reputation over his 30 years in Mexborough and we hope to carry on the same relationship with our new customers.”

James with his wife Kayleigh.

The shop, which opened on July 20, also covers all all aspects of jewellery repair and adjustment and the shop also buys scrap gold and pre owned jewellery.

In February, customers reacted with shock at the closure of D Bennett.

“Such a shame to hear this,” wrote one. “Bought all my gold from here and always been top quality stuff – only shop I go to absolutely devastated – all the best.”

Another posted: “So sad, another business gone from Mexborough. Always liked this shop. Good luck for the future

The new store has opened in Mexborough.

Another customer posted: “This is sad news as this is my favourite jewellers. I’ve been coming for years and got my engagement wedding and eternity rings from you along with other jewellry. I would like to wish you well for the future and good luck either in retirement or any new venture you decide to embark upon.”