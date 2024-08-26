Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business Doncaster is super-excited to announce that the headline sponsor of the Business Showcase 2025 will be Dolphin ICT.

Next year marks the landmark 15th anniversary for this prestigious business networking event that will take place on Thursday February 27 at Doncaster Racecourse.

Established in 2007, Dolphin ICT is a full-service Managed Services Provider (MSP). They provide organisations throughout the UK and beyond with professional IT services, phone and business surveillance systems. The team is based in Doncaster at Finningley.

Dolphin MD Russell Till stated: “Being the headline sponsor of the 2025 Business Showcase is an absolute honour for us.

The Dolphin ICT team.

"It will enable us to continue to build awareness of our Dolphin brand and even more importantly, have quality face to face conversations with key local decision makers about how we can help them to channel information, streamline communication and harness technology to enable growth.”

“As a business, we are all about providing the absolute best in personalised and flexible MSP services to our customers. We are on a mission to provide robust technology solutions to organisations, seamlessly integrating systems and processes to drive efficiency.” Russell continued.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted that Doncaster -based Dolphin ICT has secured the headline sponsor opportunity and I am confident it will help raise their profile at one of the most prestigious business events across Yorkshire.

“The Doncaster Business Showcase 2025 is celebrating its 15th anniversary and as always will bring together and unite business professionals, showcase local business talent, and provide networking opportunities across Doncaster, South Yorkshire and beyond to help accelerate their sales and ultimately grow their business.

"Get the date in your diaries now, you really won’t want to miss it.”

Dolphin attended the Showcase as an exhibitor for the first time in 2024 and the team was impressed by the vibrant atmosphere of the event. The exhibition provided excellent opportunities for raising their profile as a leading Doncaster-based IT MSP provider.

But it was not just about creating awareness of the services the Dolphin team provide; it was also an amazing opportunity to have a bit of fun whilst building business relationships.

“Our Ballnado challenge went down a storm last year. In total we had over 110 people take on the Ballnado challenge and our camera analytics picked up a traffic of over 3,200 people passing our stand throughout the day.” Rebecca Thompson, Dolphin ICT General Manager, said.

“Visitors to our stand were keen to discuss the challenges local businesses face in today’s digital landscape. Cybersecurity and the importance of efficient, scalable IT infrastructures were popular topics of conversation. The feedback we received was incredibly valuable, providing us with insights into how we can tailor our services to better meet the needs of the Doncaster business community.

We are now very much looking forward to seeing how we can create a real splash and make some waves on the 2025 Dolphin ICT stand!” Rebecca concluded.

For more information about the services provided by Dolphin ICT, give them a call on 07302 638 722 or click the button to visit their website: www.dolphinict.co.uk