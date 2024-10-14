New food hygiene ratings of twos and threes awarded to four Doncaster’s establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Secret Garden at Branton Farm Nurseries, Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on September 6
• Rated 2: The Fire House at 88 Kings Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on September 6
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Pizza Jim at 23 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 6
• Rated 2: K.Cooking Tour at 7-9 Scot Lane, Doncaster; rated on September 6
