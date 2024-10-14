Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Secret Garden at Branton Farm Nurseries, Doncaster Road, Branton, Doncaster; rated on September 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: The Fire House at 88 Kings Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on September 6

New food hygiene ratings of twos and threes awarded to four Doncaster’s establishments.

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 3: Pizza Jim at 23 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 6

• Rated 2: K.Cooking Tour at 7-9 Scot Lane, Doncaster; rated on September 6