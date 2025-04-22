New food hygiene ratings of between one and five awarded to 12 Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Trattoria Toscana at 30 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: Everingham Cafe & Restaurant at 14 Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Brew Box at Old Bill Sandwich Box, Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: The Bulrush at The Bullrush, Barnburgh Fishing Lakes, Ludwell Hill, Barnburgh; rated on April 9

• Rated 1: Clam and Cork Ltd at Stalls 3 To 6, Fish Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on March 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Temple Doncaster at 20 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: The Kings Chamber at Capitol Park, Omega Boulevard, Thorne; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: Bay Horse Hotel at Chapel Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on April 4

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: Mel's Kitchen at 204 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on April 9

• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 9 High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on April 8

• Rated 4: Dragon I at 2 Crompton Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 14