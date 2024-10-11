New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Doncaster’s establishments - one given a two which means some improvement is necessary
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Turkuaz at 8b Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated September 5
• Rated 3: Bankwood Cafe at Unit 9a, Bankwood Lane Trading Park, Bankwood Lane, New Rossington; rated September 5
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Manvers Arms at Harlington Road, Adwick Upon Dearne; rated September 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.