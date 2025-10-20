New Doncaster Unipart logistics depot officially unveiled by railways minister

A new logistics depot has been officially unveiled in Doncaster by the Government’s railways minister.

Unipart has opened the new Trax Park depot with Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy doing the honours at an event attended by local dignitaries, industry leaders, and Unipart partners.

The new multi-sector facility represents a significant long-term investment in the region and Unipart’s commitment to strengthening the UK’s domestic supply chain.

While serving customers across all sectors, Trax Park will play a crucial role in supporting the UK rail industry, providing a hub to build a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable railway for the future.

The opening event showcased Unipart’s advanced capabilities, including demonstrations of UK-based manufacturing, digital signalling solutions, and predictive maintenance technology designed to improve safety and performance across the rail network.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: "This facility is more than just a building; it's a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and to British industry.

"As our guests saw on the tour, our true differentiator is our unique culture, The Unipart Way.

"It empowers our people to drive the continuous improvement and innovation that is fundamental to building the resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains our customers, and the UK, needs for the future.”

Dr David McGorman, Managing Director, Unipart Rail and Technology, said: “The technology and innovation showcased here, from digital signalling to predictive maintenance, are not just concepts for the future; they are practical solutions we are delivering now to create a safer, more reliable, and modern railway for Britain.

"Trax Park is a hub where we turn that innovation into reality, ensuring the UK rail sector is equipped to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “It was an honour to officially open this new Doncaster site, which represents a major milestone and investment by Unipart in our rail supply chain.

“This Government is supporting the supply chain through our forthcoming rolling stock and infrastructure strategy, and private investment like today's is crucial to the British rail industry and the local economy of places like Doncaster.

“I am excited to see the work that has already happened on site and wish everyone at Unipart the best for the future.”