New Director to Drive DoncasterNorth development

Rach Whitfield (née Clarke) is joining Wilton Developments as Director to drive strategic growth in the industrial and logistics sector. She brings over a decade of experience in industrial and logistics development, having worked exclusively on the development side since 2014.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of Wilton’s key existing industrial and logistics projects, as well as expanding its’ growing industrial and logistics portfolio of schemes. The existing schemes include the 3.55million sq ft DoncasterNorth and the 1million sq ft scheme at Garforth including the Phase 1 LEEDS500.

Prior to joining Wilton, Rach was a Development Director at Mountpark UK & Ireland. Here she was leading in the promotion of strategic development sites within Mountpark’s land bank. She also spearheaded the “LET IT – GET IT” marketing campaign for Mountpark Bristol 360 — an industry-first. Rach was an active member of Mountpark’s ESG steering group and authored the company's ESG policy.

Earlier in her career, Rach held the role of Development Manager at IM Properties, where she played a central role in securing the 165-acre Peddimore site in Birmingham through a competitive OJEU process and successfully negotiated the 2.4 million sq ft Amazon ARS facility. She also delivered the Connexion campus at Blythe Valley Park in Solihull, including two advanced R&D units for Gymshark.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, comments “Rach’s appointment reflects Wilton Developments continued commitment to investing in top-tier talent and reinforcing its strong position within the Industrial and Logistics development market. I am delighted to welcome Rach to the team, and I am looking forward to seeing the strong contribution she will make to the business going forward.”