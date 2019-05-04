New cupcake stall Lollie Jade’s uses local produce to create artisan cakes

A cake shop has joined the ranks of the many successful stalls that are part of the regeneration of Doncaster.

Lollie Jade’s Cupcake Emporium is in the revamped Wool Market which is home to an array of new small businesses, many of them selling food – from Peruvian cuisine to Instagrammable ice cream rolls.

Natalie Renshaw, owner of Lollie Jade’s, keeps a stall selling a range of beautifully decorated cupcakes as well as breakfast sandwiches, hot drinks and cakes.

Natalie, aged 37, of Everton, said: “My speciality is cupcakes, we have about 50 different flavours that we put out alternatively.

“We do homemade scones, cream tea’s, breakfasts, tea cakes crumpets, and sandwich cakes as well.

“We offer products for vegans and gluten-free diets. I try to adapt everything so that things are available for certain diets.”

Natalie has been selling cupcakes for 12 years but only recently took the jump into being a business owner.

Previously she baked for local restaurants and businesses, as a sideline from her job with the NHS ambulance service.

But baking has always been her passion since she was a little girl. She learned to bake from watching her mum over the kitchen counter.

When the opportunity for the Wool Market stall came up, she simply could not refuse the chance to make her dream a reality and quit her day job.

“The new Wool Market is amazing, it’s far exceeded what I thought it was going to be. “There’s a really good atmosphere, everyone is buzzing about it, I think it’s a real asset to Doncaster.

“I think everybody should come down and just take this experience in because it’s like nothing we’ve ever had here before.”

Natalie is proud that she uses local produce wherever possible in her business.

Her sausages are from Wilkinsons and bacon from Jenkins, both in the Corn Exchange.

She buys fresh fruit and other ingredients from the stalls on the outdoor market and her bread is from The Crust Cob, a town centre bakery.

“It’s important to support Doncaster businesses and think about our community when we source our ingredients,” said Natalie.

“I think it’s really important to keep the business within this area, the people around here are producing really good products that we can all use.”

In addition, market produce lasts longer and tastes better than the supermarket-bought equivalent, she said.

The business is named after Natalie’s daughter Lauren Jade, known fondly as Lollie.

It employs four members of staff, all local to the area.

One cupcake is £2.50 each, a slice of cake £2.75, cream tea is £3.50 and hot drinks are £2 each.

In the future, Natalie hopes to keep expanding her ever-changing menu with new and creative flavours.

She bakes all of her cupcakes at the stall in two large ovens, then decorates them.

The ideas for her creative cupcakes often revolve around ‘deconstructed desserts’. Flavours such as Rhubarb Crumble and Black Forest Gateau are very popular.

Despite not being professionally trained, Natalie creates artisan cupcakes which are decorated beautifully.

Her stall is easily recognisable in the Wool Market by the bright pink shirts staff members wear.

See www.facebook.com/pages/category/Advertising-Marketing/LollieJades-Cupcake-Emporium-2017578131877051/ for further details.