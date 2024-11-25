A new children's role play centre has opened its doors in Doncaster.

Charley's Play Barn is the brainchild of Lucy Singfield and officially opened its doors just over a month ago.

Lucy said: “We have had an amazing few weeks since opening, supported with SEN sessions, some charity work for Children in Need and supported other raffles to raise money for great causes and have planned to do some free and funded sessions to support children in foster care over the Christmas period.”

She continued: “We really wanted to create a fun, yet educational environment where children could learn and thrive on a daily basis.

"When creating the role play centre it was our mission to make it accessible to all regardless of their background, educational ability or age and ensure all who wanted to enjoy it were able to.

"We have already embedded SEN sessions to ensure that all children feel comfortable to be able to play and participate, regardless of their personal needs. “The centre teaches children about different occupations, environments, cultures, textures and activities involved in everyday life. Our play barn is designed like a little village which includes - police station, fire station, hospital, cafe, market, garage/mechanics, theatre, salon, pet shop/vets, farm and our baby area.

“We also have mission sensory, which is our biggest off all rooms, filled with lights, sensory toys such as mirrors, sequin boards and different textured tiles and a cinema room which has giant bean bags and blankets for children to have some time out to relax if they need to.”

The centre, situated on Marsh Gate, is open seven days a week, running three sessions daily: 9.30-11am, 11.30am-1pm, and 1.30-3pm.

It is also available for private hire for birthday parties, christmas events, playgroups, SEN sessions, events or even just a get together with family and friends.

For more information visit www.charleysplaybarn.co.uk or call 01302 879274.