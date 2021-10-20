New caffé brings a touch of Italy to Lakeside Village in Doncaster and creates 15 jobs

A new caffé is set to open its doors at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping next month offering something new to the current food and beverage offer within the centre.

Etto, owned and managed by Massarella and Co Ltd, will create 15 full and part time jobs.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Etto to Lakeside Village. We’re sure that our customers will be just as excited as we are to have a new eating and drinking area at the centre.

“We are now working with the team as they create the perfect, welcoming look and the feel to the caffé and we look forward to them opening their doors soon.”

Etto, which will open in early November, will take over a 2,835sqft space formerly occupied by Thorntons and will offer a range of hot and cold drinks, a brunch menu, a range of tasty artisan cakes and proper Italian gelato.

