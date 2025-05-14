New broadband service rolled out to thousands of homes across Doncaster

A broadband provider has rolled out its new service to thousands of homes across Doncaster.

Full-fibre broadband provider toob has launched its service to residents in New Edlington and Rossington as part of its strategic partnership with CityFibre.

toob, a multi-award-winning full-fibre provider based in the South of England, was recently named fourth in The Sunday Times 100 Tech Britain’s fastest-growing private technology companies list and voted Best Value Broadband Provider by Broadband Genie.

Since 2019, toob has developed its network and customer base, supplying service across 28 UK counties and over 80,000 connected customers.

Their partnership agreement with CityFibre sees toob’s industry-leading broadband extending its geographic footprint, with residents across Doncaster, New Edlington and Rossington being the next to benefit from toob’s 900 Mbps full-fibre broadband and refer a friend programme.

This expansion of toob's broadband service will increase accessibility and digital inclusion in the area through its affordable, high-speed connectivity using CityFibre’s cutting-edge fibre technology.

This full-fibre connection delivers faster, reliable speeds, no matter the time of day, directly into the home unlike traditional copper broadband. The full-fibre network promises the residents of Doncaster, New Edlington and Rossington 12x faster download and 48x faster upload speeds than the UK average.

toob’s service also includes a no in-contract price rise promise, which means the price agreed on sign up will remain the same throughout the contract duration. toob believes full-fibre broadband should be available for all and not just the few, so despite the challenging economic climate, toob’s price remains as reliable as its service.

Nick Parbutt, toob CEO and founder, said: "I'm thrilled toob is expanding its reach to bring full-fibre broadband to Doncaster, New Edlington and Rossington.

"For far too long, traditional broadband providers have let customers down with poor service and unjustified price hikes. At toob, we’re changing that by focusing on what truly matters - offering fast and reliable broadband at an affordable price.

“With ultrafast speeds of 900 Mbps priced currently at just £25 a month, we're delivering incredible value. This is all made possible through our partnership with CityFibre which uses the latest and most dependable full-fibre technology available."

To find out if toob is available for your home, check your postcode HERE