New branch of City Plumbing opens in Doncaster – and offers two weeks of breakfast mornings to celebrate

The branch, at Woodside House, White Rose Way, will open its doors for the first time on Monday 29 January and hold breakfast mornings for the following two weeks.

Big-name suppliers such as Google Nest, Ideal Boilers, Worcester Boilers, Baxi, Stelrad Radiators and Wavin will be on site to answer queries and show off their products during the opening weeks.

Branch Manager Nick Irvine, Showroom Manager Emma Edwards and Spares Manager James Lawrence will also be on hand to answer questions and provide expert advice.

From left to right: James Lawrence - Spares Manager, Nick Irvine (Me) - Branch Manager, Emma Edwards - Showroom Manager, Ricky Sykes - Assistant Manager.

Nick said: “I think our customers will love the new branch. It has a wider range of services and knowledge all under one roof, including a Bathroom Showroom, and dedicated Spares and Electrical areas.

“The new location is very accessible for customers and will allow us to react quicker and deliver an unmatched service.

“We hope as many customers as possible will join us for breakfast in the opening fortnight and meet our supplier partners. But we’re always here to provide advice and a cup of tea at all times of the year!”

The branch replaces City Plumbing’s site in Clay Lane, Doncaster, with the facility offering a big upgrade for trade customers.

A full launch event for the new branch is planned for Friday 1 March.