New American style diner opens in Doncaster
Coleman's American Diner welcomed its first customers to its Cherry Lane home on Saturday, June 28.
Among the tempting dishes on the menu are fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup, loaded fries, cheesy fries with JD BBQ brisket, Coleman’s sauce, crispy and spring onions, smash burgers, and bubblegum ice cream.
They offer breakfast, lunch, and grill. Eat in or takeaway, and collection or delivery. Free parking is available.
Its opening times are: Tuesday 08:00 - 17:00, Wednesday 08:00 - 17:00, Thursday 08:00 - 17:00, Friday 08:00 - 21:00, Saturday 08:00 - 21:00, Sunday 08:00 - 14:00. It is closed on Mondays.
Visit Coleman’s American Diner to check out the full menu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.