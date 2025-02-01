New Afro-European Fusion restaurant has opened in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Afro-European Fusion restaurant has recently opened in Doncaster city centre.

Fans of exotic tastes should head to Poto-Poto, an Afro-European Fusion restaurant, on Hall Gate.

The business offers breakfast, lunch and evening menus with omelettes, wraps, sandwiches and pizza amongst others.

A spokesman said: "Our restaurant is a celebration of flavour, culture and innovation offering a unique fusion of bold African spices, and the refined techniques of European cuisines.”

There is a set menu full of mouthwatering dishes, plus an alternating weekly menu that brings flavours from different European countries straight to your plate.

If you’re in the mood to indulge, they also offer a bottomless brunch, 2-for-1 cocktails, student discounts and free birthday meals (T&Cs apply). If you say the secret words “melting pot” when paying your bill, you’ll get a 10% discount.

There are more details on Facebook or give the restaurant a call to book a table now on: 01302 321 113