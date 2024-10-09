National spotlight falls on Woodland Group Warehouse in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the national ‘2024 The Year of Warehousing’ campaign, this week UK Warehousing Association Chief Clare Bottle visited Woodland Group’s 200,000 sq ft warehousing facilities at Doncaster’s iPort Rail site in South Yorkshire.

The visit was number 72 of 80 planned across the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of UKWA, while raising awareness of the expanding role of warehousing within the supply chain and its importance to the UK economy.

Clare arrived in a spectacularly branded Year of Warehousing Tesla and was greeted by General Manager at Woodland Group, James Narey, Neil Howitt of Ball Corporation and Lynne Eason of Menzies Distribution, before touring the site, which is dedicated to serving Ball Packaging Europe.

Commenting on the visit, Clare said, “Every Year of Warehousing visit has provided unique insights into the amazing range of activities ‘behind the scenes’, supporting just about every imaginable sector. My visit to Woodland Group, a global company and one of the largest privately owned global logistics businesses in the UK, was no different. Safety, service and sustainability are key; their Mechanical Handling Equipment, including Forklift Trucks, is battery operated, and being located at Doncaster’s iPort Rail, the operation relies on inbound railfreight too.”

UKWA Chief Clare Bottle with GM of Woodland Group, James Narey and Neil Howitt of Ball Corporation

Global Fulfilment Manager at Woodland Group, Luke Fermor, added, “Our thanks to Clare for coming to see us, we are glad that we could be part of the UKWA Year of Warehousing journey!”

Why 2024 is The Year of Warehousing

Warehousing remains one of the fastest growing, yet least understood sectors in the UK. This is partly because people rarely see what happens inside these often vast buildings, where millions of products are processed every day. Accordingly, the essential work warehouses do has always been to a large extent under-appreciated.

However, the role of warehousing is becoming increasingly central to everyday lives, so the ‘Year of Warehousing’ campaign aims to turn the spotlight onto the million plus people who work in warehousing and the great work they do, and for the sector to be more widely recognized for its contribution to the economy and our national life.