As part of the national ‘2024 The Year of Warehousing’ campaign, this week UK Warehousing Association Chief Clare Bottle visited Woodland Group’s 200,000 sq ft warehousing facilities at Doncaster’s iPort Rail site in South Yorkshire.

The visit was number 72 of 80 planned across the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of UKWA, while raising awareness of the expanding role of warehousing within the supply chain and its importance to the UK economy.

Clare arrived in a spectacularly branded Year of Warehousing Tesla and was greeted by General Manager at Woodland Group, James Narey, Neil Howitt of Ball Corporation and Lynne Eason of Menzies Distribution, before touring the site, which is dedicated to serving Ball Packaging Europe.

Commenting on the visit, Clare said: “Every Year of Warehousing visit has provided unique insights into the amazing range of activities ‘behind the scenes’, supporting just about every imaginable sector.

"My visit to Woodland Group, a global company and one of the largest privately owned global logistics businesses in the UK, was no different. Safety, service and sustainability are key; their Mechanical Handling Equipment, including Forklift Trucks, is battery operated, and being located at Doncaster’s iPort Rail, the operation relies on inbound railfreight too.”

Global Fulfilment Manager at Woodland Group, Luke Fermor, added: “Our thanks to Clare for coming to see us, we are glad that we could be part of the UKWA Year of Warehousing journey!”

*UKWA has around 1000 members, representing some 200 million sq ft of warehousing across the UK. Overall, the warehousing and logistics sector contributes £165bn GVA.