The awards, created by customer insights technology company Feefo, are a showcase for those brands that go above and beyond.

The platinum tier is for companies that achieve the outstanding feat of winning a Feefo Gold award three years in succession.

Dawson and Sanderson joins this year’s roll call with national travel companies like Jet2Holidays and TUI.

Chris Harrison, managing director at Dawson and Sanderson, said: “This national award is fabulous news and a tribute to our staff who have worked tirelessly these last two years during the pandemic.

“It is no mean feat to have excelled in the toughest of years to attain the highly coveted platinum status.

“During 2021 our staff made sure that all our customers either rebooked their holiday or received the refunds in the quickest amount of time.

“Once holidays were back up and running, we offered every one of our customers help with passenger locator forms and booking tests. When customers collected their tickets, we made sure they had everything needed to make their travel as easy as possible.

"We gained a lot of new customers by offering this service as no other travel company was doing this at the time.”

Trusted Service Awards are only given to those businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights.

Feefo only collects ratings and reviews from verified customers, ensuring they are always genuine.

“The Trusted Service awards recognise companies that provide genuinely outstanding customer experience,” said Steph Heasman, director of customer success at Feefo.

“But this year has been like no other and it’s only right that we recognise the businesses that excelled despite the massive challenges of the pandemic.

"To win a Trusted Service Award in this context demonstrates incredible performance and is a real badge of pride for any company.”

Previous winners know that Feefo Trusted Service Awards enable a brand to stand out for its quality of customer experience, giving consumers greater confidence.