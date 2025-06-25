MPs back Industrial Strategy to boost local businesses, enhance skills and support growth in Doncaster

MPs Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher and Ed Miliband have welcomed the new Industrial Strategy published this week the Labour government, which will benefit businesses across the Doncaster area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bold 10-year plan, the Industrial Strategy will work to tackle the barriers holding back British businesses and unlock investment across the country.

The strategy unveils a new economic approach – a whole-of-government effort to back the UK’s strengths, with ambitious plans for eight high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, creative industries, clean energy, digital technologies, and defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the Labour Government announced £30m of funding through the Spending Review to support SYMCA and Doncaster Council to invest in critical infrastructure to realise the “South Yorkshire Airport City”; alongside their ambitions to re-open Doncaster-Sheffield Airport as soon as next year.

MPs Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher and Ed Miliband have welcomed the new Industrial Strategy published this week the Labour government, which will benefit businesses across the Doncaster area.

A major part of the announcement is the cutting of energy costs by 25% for eligible manufacturers, bringing prices in line with Europe and accelerating grid connections through the new Energy Price Relief Scheme.

Key measures include:

• Energy prices cut by 25% for 7,000 businesses across the country.

• Unlocking billions in business finance, including for SMEs through the British Business

Bank and National Wealth Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Reforming the skills system to prioritise digital, engineering, and defence skills.

• Investing over £20bn in R&D for growth sectors.

• Streamlining planning for major projects.

The Industrial Strategy is a 10-year plan to promote business investment and growth and make it quicker, easier, and cheaper to do business in the UK, giving businesses the confidence to invest and create 1.1 million good, well-paid jobs in thriving industries – delivering on the Labour government’s Plan for Change.

Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary and Member of Parliament for Doncaster North said: “This is a monumental step forward for Doncaster. By cutting energy costs and unlocking investment, this strategy will help local businesses grow, create high-quality jobs, and boost our economy.

“The Industrial Strategy will open up more opportunities for young people and skilled workers in Doncaster and help industry to invest across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Energy costs and access to skills are some of the biggest challenge businesses face – that’s why we’re taking this bold action to make doing business in our area easier.”

Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central said: “The new Modern Industrial Strategy is a game changer for Doncaster and South Yorkshire, which sets a clear direction for investment for our local businesses to develop and grow.

This alongside the review of the green book, announced in the Spending review, and devolved funding for our airport- this government has proven that they are serious about regional growth and backing our city."

Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme said: “This Modern Industrial Strategy is about creating long-term certainty for businesses, investing in the skills of the future, and levelling up communities like ours in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Strategic assets like Doncaster Sheffield Airport have a critical role to play in driving growth, attracting investment, and connecting our region to global markets. This is about delivering high-quality jobs and real resilience for the next generation.”