MP performs official opening of Doncaster Post Office at new location to restore service.

Sally Jameson MP for Doncaster Central “cut the ribbon” yesterday, Friday October 11, to mark the official opening of Doncaster Post Office with new postmaster Sikandar Ali.

The branch has re-opened at a new location - 12 Scot Lane, Doncaster, DN1 1ES, offering the full range of services as before.

This has restored Post Office service to the area after the previous branch at 14-16 West Mall, Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster, DN1 1ST, closed in May, when the WHSmith store, where the branch had been based, closed.

The re-opening of the branch is so important to the regeneration of the city that Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Coun Tim Needham and Mayoress Chris Brodhurst-Brown were also in attendance as the official opening.

Doncaster Central MP, Sally Jameson, said: “I’m delighted to see the resuming of Post Office services in the centre of Doncaster. Doncaster residents can now visit the branch when shopping in the city or at our market.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “I welcome this opening wholeheartedly as I know exactly what having a local post office means to our residents. The post office is a staple part of British life, particularly for older residents and I am delighted to see it back in our city centre.

“Having these services in the heart of our city is what will keep people coming back and using local businesses and services and that can only help our city. I want to thank the post office for their commitment to re-opening and I urge all residents to make use of this facility now it is here.”

Doncaster Post Office is now inside a brand-new shop. Retail includes sweets, drinks, mobile accessories, partyware, toys and stationery and will also soon include Warhammer and other gaming products.

The council-owned premises had been empty for a while, and it underwent a full refurbishment for a modern, light, airy and welcoming new shop.

The City of Doncaster Council via it’s Launchpad Programme provided a start-up grant to help kick-start Sikandar Ali’s new Post Office and shop as part of initiatives to regenerate the city.

Postmaster Sikandar Ali, who has extensive retail experience is running the branch with his wife Shireen Sikandar and a post office veteran who has worked at another branch.

Doncaster Post Office is now in a different part of the city from before, near Coach and Horses Pub however, there are several car parks within walking distance.

Postmaster, Sikandar Ali, said: “It’s an honour to serve Doncaster city centre as the new Postmaster. The support I’ve received from Business Doncaster and Launchpad has been invaluable in helping bring this modern, customer-focused Post Office to life. I’m excited to welcome the community and provide the services they rely on, right here in the heart of the city.

“I’m really pleased with how the new Doncaster Post Office and shop look and customers are very happy too. I’m busy spreading the word that the city centre branch has now opened and where it is now based, just off the high street. It has exactly the same wide range of Post Office products and services as before.”

There are two full-screened counters. The Post Office and shop are open Monday – Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm, providing 51 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Doncaster Post Office offer a wide variety of services including sending and collecting parcels, also with DPD buy in branch, drop offs and collections. With more bank closures it’s also a very useful place for people to do their personal and business banking, and bill payments.

There’s also a full range of travel currencies on demand and people can check their passports renewed, checked and sent from here and we have a photo booth. Customers can also renew their driving licence photocard and vehicle tax and there are ID verification services and Western Union international money transfers.

The new premises have a wide automatic door and a step at the entrance to the premises, has been removed to create level access.

Post Office Network Change Manager, Mary Benbow, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored Post Office services to the community and with longer opening hours than before for the convenience of customers.”