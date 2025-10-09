Milewood strengthens Doncaster-based finance team with three new apprentices

Milewood, a leading provider of supported living services for adults with disabilities across England, has expanded its Central Support finance team with the appointment of three new apprentices.

The new recruits — Owen James Green (18), Gemma Louise Wiseman (34) and Joshua Pilkington-Wilson (20) — have joined the department to develop their skills, gain hands-on experience, and take their first steps towards a long-term career in the care sector.

Owen, who previously worked as a workshop labourer, said: “The apprenticeship is an opportunity to climb the career ladder while gaining valuable hands-on experience. I was attracted to an apprenticeship and social care because I wanted to do something that helps people while learning a skill that can set me up for life. I aspire to take this apprenticeship all the way to Level 7 and become a chartered accountant. Milewood is mint!”

Gemma, who formerly worked on Health Assessments for Universal Credit, added: “My apprenticeship is in accounts and finance, and it’s a great chance to earn and learn at the same time. I wanted to learn on the job as this was a big step in changing my career path. My aspirations are to reach the highest level in my qualifications and progress within Milewood. Milewood rocks!”

Joshua, who brings experience in retail and voluntary maths tutoring, said: “I have a passion for accounts and finance, and I’m studying AAT Level 2. I aspire to ace the course and continue progressing through each level. I’m very appreciative of Milewood giving me this opportunity — the company has been extremely supportive and encouraging.”

Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive of Milewood, said the trio’s arrival reflects the organisation’s commitment to developing future leaders from within: “We’re delighted to welcome Owen, Gemma and Joshua to Milewood. Their enthusiasm and ambition are exactly what we look for in future leaders. Apprenticeships are an important part of our strategy to nurture talent and ensure we continue delivering high-quality support to adults with disabilities across our homes. It also highlights the broad range of opportunities available in the care sector — from frontline support to professional services such as finance — with clear pathways for progression.”