Mental health care home in Doncaster requires improvement following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission

A residential care home in Doncaster which provides support to younger adults, children and people with mental health conditions requires improvement following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Buttercup Lodge on Westmorland Street was visited by the CQC on May 7 and 12 May this year.

In the report inspectors said: “We assessed the service against ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ guidance to make judgements about whether the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

“Support was not reliably provided in line with people’s individual needs and preferences. Structured activities were lacking, leading to visible distress during observations.

“Monitoring of health conditions was inconsistent, and staff did not always act promptly on changes, though healthcare access was facilitated. Communication tools outlined in care plans were not always used, contributing to avoidable confusion and distress.

“Behaviour support plans were not consistently followed or reviewed, and analysis of incidents lacked detail to ensure meaningful learning. Records did not always justify the use of restrictive practices. Safeguarding practices were in place and staff and the manager were aware of how to respond and report concerns.”

It continued: “Oversight systems failed to identify several shortfalls, and governance processes were not sufficiently robust. Feedback from relatives was mixed, and access to meaningful activities was limited by staffing capacity, including a lack of available drivers.

“However, staff were kind, caring, and treated people with dignity and respect. The environment was clean and safe, with good infection control practices in place. Staff felt supported and had received training relevant to their roles. Leadership had recently improved following changes to the management team, and steps had been taken to address identified issues.

“The provider failed to consistently meet the expectations of the right support, right care, right culture guidance. Care was not always person-centred, and the service was found to be in breach of regulations relating to person-centred care and good governance.”

An action plan has been requested from the provider to address the breaches and concerns identified during this assessment.

People’s experiences of care were mixed. While some individuals felt well supported, there were areas that required improvement to ensure a consistent quality of life.

Feedback from people and relatives varied. One person said, “The staff are nice to me,” while a relative shared, “Most of the staff team are okay, some are really good.” Another relative told us, “[name]’s keyworker has been very good about pushing for adaptations to his wheelchair, she is fantastic. He has just been to the wheelchair clinic to get it sorted.”

All relatives felt that staff treated people with respect and dignity. One commented, “They treat [name] with dignity. I think they do understand [name], the regular staff that is.” Others were positive about communication and involvement in care, saying, “[Name] has a care plan which is updated and relevant now. I have regular meetings about it”.

Personal care was described positively, with one family member saying, “[name] decides what he wants to eat for his meals. He has quite a varied diet”.

However, some concerns were raised about the wider organisation. One relative told us, “I don’t feel the organisation is very well run.”