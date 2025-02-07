Mayor voices disappointment at closure of major Doncaster factory but hopes there will be safeguards for jobs

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has voiced her disappointment at the announcement of the closure of a major city-based factory, but hopes there will be safeguards for jobs.

Taking to social media Ros said: “It is of course disappointing to hear that Wabtec are consulting on their future in Doncaster, we are mindful of their operating circumstances.

"We do hope that a solution can be found that safeguards the local workforce and continues their presence in Doncaster.

“Doncaster Council are supporting the company’s leadership with suitable site options in the city and Business Doncaster are ready to support.

“Doncaster has a proud heritage and equally future in the rail industry and we will do what we can to continue that tradition.”

Meanwhile, former MP Nick Fletcher, who is running for the mayoral post this year, put the blame on the existing Labour Government for the downfall of the business.

He said: “Another body blow to Doncaster under this Labour Government. I did my apprenticeship here like so many have done over the years. The sooner this Labour Government is gone, the better.”