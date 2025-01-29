Mayor Ros Jones welcomes the government's backing of the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mayor Ros Jones has welcomed the government's backing of the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Following a speech by UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves in the Houses of Parliament this morning, Mayor Ros Jones said: "This is great news that Government is publicly supporting our efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"I look forward to developing our work together to make this a reality, delivering jobs and economic growth for Doncaster and South Yorkshire as we work to see passenger flights return in Spring 2026.”

Related topics:Ros JonesDoncaster Sheffield AirportRachel ReevesMayorGovernmentParliamentSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice