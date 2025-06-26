Mayor cuts the ribbon on the new look Miller and Carter in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST

Mayor Ros Jones was the guest of honour and got to cut the ribbon to reopen the new look Miller and Carter in Doncaster last week.

Coun Jones said: “It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon and officially reopen Miller & Carter Bessacarr last week following major renovations. It looks absolutely incredible!

“Revealing its spectacular latest look to the people of Doncaster, our local Miller & Carter has created an additional 9 new jobs for the local area bringing the number of staff working at the restaurant to 68 in total.

“Sadly I didn't have time to stay for a steak, but I will be back!”

