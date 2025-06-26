Mayor cuts the ribbon on the new look Miller and Carter in Doncaster
Mayor Ros Jones was the guest of honour and got to cut the ribbon to reopen the new look Miller and Carter in Doncaster last week.
Coun Jones said: “It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon and officially reopen Miller & Carter Bessacarr last week following major renovations. It looks absolutely incredible!
“Revealing its spectacular latest look to the people of Doncaster, our local Miller & Carter has created an additional 9 new jobs for the local area bringing the number of staff working at the restaurant to 68 in total.
“Sadly I didn't have time to stay for a steak, but I will be back!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.