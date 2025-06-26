Mayor Ros Jones was the guest of honour and got to cut the ribbon to reopen the new look Miller and Carter in Doncaster last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jones said: “It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon and officially reopen Miller & Carter Bessacarr last week following major renovations. It looks absolutely incredible!

“Revealing its spectacular latest look to the people of Doncaster, our local Miller & Carter has created an additional 9 new jobs for the local area bringing the number of staff working at the restaurant to 68 in total.

“Sadly I didn't have time to stay for a steak, but I will be back!”