Mayor and business chiefs set up new group to shape Doncaster's future
The first meeting of the Mayor’s Business Advisory Group, chaired by Dan Fell MBE, CEO of Doncaster Chamber, broughy together 25 local business leaders to provide practical insight, guidance, and challenge on the city’s key economic priorities.
A spokesperson said: “With over 70 applications received to join, the turnout highlights the strength of commitment from Doncaster’s business community.
"The inaugural meeting provided an opportunity for members to put faces to names, build trust, and begin shaping the priorities for Doncaster’s economy.”
Discussions focused on a range of issues, including city centre safety and vibrancy, access to finance for businesses, skills and workforce development, private investment, and the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Mr Fell said: "This is a group to do, not just talk.
"Part of our role is to prick bubbles, challenge groupthink, and bring different perspectives and networks to the table to help Doncaster thrive.
"This group will succeed or fail based on Ros and council colleagues coming to us with the right topic at the right time, and we will offer our views and guidance to ensure decisions are informed by local business expertise.
"Our goal is simple: to provide insight, challenge, and support that helps make Doncaster an even better place to live, work, and do business."
Mayor Jones added: “The work of this Business Advisory Group will be key in helping to inform local policy and decision making, and I look forward to working with the Group as we seek to drive continued economic growth and prosperity across Doncaster.”
The Mayor’s Business Advisory Group will continue to meet regularly, forming smaller working groups to tackle specific challenges and opportunities.
By focusing on action and delivering practical guidance, the Group will ensure that Doncaster’s business voice is central to the city’s future economic success.
Membership of the Mayor’s Business Advisory Group is as follows, with a host of big name business bosses from across the city.
Dan Fell, Chief Executive Officer, Doncaster Chamber, and Chair
Adrian Sullivan, Managing Director, Pass Logistics
Amelia Banful, Head of Business Strategy, Enviro Electronics
Andrew Offer, Director, 2Excel Aviation Limited
Anne-Marie Marsden, Store Manager, Primark
Dan Crew, Regional Managing Director, Keepmoat
Dan Wood, Partner, Hawsons Chartered Accountants
Dr Pretty Basra, Owner and Consultant Optometrist, Edwards and Walker Opticians
Jason Barnsdale, Managing Director, Barnsdales
John Duffy, CEO, Clean Power Hydrogen
John Rees, Principal and Chief Executive, DN Colleges Group
Lyndsey Parry, Centre Manager, Lakeside Village
Mark Taylor, CEO, Automated Analytics
Masud Rana, Director, El Boca Doncaster Ltd
Melissa Kroger, Managing Director, Fenwood Estates Limited
Michael Hird, Managing Director, Hird Group Ltd
Paul Smith, Founder, MultiWebMarketing
Rachel Harwood, Executive Director, Doncaster Racecourse
Roy Shelton, Group Chief Executive, Connectus Business Solutions Limited
Sam Robinson, Director, Aggregates R Us
Sarah Daniel, Director, MOTIONrehab Limited
Scott Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, DigitalXRAID
Steve Bradley, Director, NatWest Bank
Steve Holt, Director, D Hub Systems Ltd
Tom Grundy, CEO, Hybrid Air Vehicles