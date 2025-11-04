Mayor and business chiefs set up new group to shape Doncaster's future

The mayor of Doncaster and the city’s business bosses have launched a new group aimed at shaping the area’s economic future.

The first meeting of the Mayor’s Business Advisory Group, chaired by Dan Fell MBE, CEO of Doncaster Chamber, broughy together 25 local business leaders to provide practical insight, guidance, and challenge on the city’s key economic priorities.

A spokesperson said: “With over 70 applications received to join, the turnout highlights the strength of commitment from Doncaster’s business community.

"The inaugural meeting provided an opportunity for members to put faces to names, build trust, and begin shaping the priorities for Doncaster’s economy.”

Discussions focused on a range of issues, including city centre safety and vibrancy, access to finance for businesses, skills and workforce development, private investment, and the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Mr Fell said: "This is a group to do, not just talk.

"Part of our role is to prick bubbles, challenge groupthink, and bring different perspectives and networks to the table to help Doncaster thrive.

"This group will succeed or fail based on Ros and council colleagues coming to us with the right topic at the right time, and we will offer our views and guidance to ensure decisions are informed by local business expertise.

"Our goal is simple: to provide insight, challenge, and support that helps make Doncaster an even better place to live, work, and do business."

Mayor Jones added: “The work of this Business Advisory Group will be key in helping to inform local policy and decision making, and I look forward to working with the Group as we seek to drive continued economic growth and prosperity across Doncaster.”

The Mayor’s Business Advisory Group will continue to meet regularly, forming smaller working groups to tackle specific challenges and opportunities.

By focusing on action and delivering practical guidance, the Group will ensure that Doncaster’s business voice is central to the city’s future economic success.

Membership of the Mayor’s Business Advisory Group is as follows, with a host of big name business bosses from across the city.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive Officer, Doncaster Chamber, and Chair

Adrian Sullivan, Managing Director, Pass Logistics

Amelia Banful, Head of Business Strategy, Enviro Electronics

Andrew Offer, Director, 2Excel Aviation Limited

Anne-Marie Marsden, Store Manager, Primark

Dan Crew, Regional Managing Director, Keepmoat

Dan Wood, Partner, Hawsons Chartered Accountants

Dr Pretty Basra, Owner and Consultant Optometrist, Edwards and Walker Opticians

Jason Barnsdale, Managing Director, Barnsdales

John Duffy, CEO, Clean Power Hydrogen

John Rees, Principal and Chief Executive, DN Colleges Group

Lyndsey Parry, Centre Manager, Lakeside Village

Mark Taylor, CEO, Automated Analytics

Masud Rana, Director, El Boca Doncaster Ltd

Melissa Kroger, Managing Director, Fenwood Estates Limited

Michael Hird, Managing Director, Hird Group Ltd

Paul Smith, Founder, MultiWebMarketing

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director, Doncaster Racecourse

Roy Shelton, Group Chief Executive, Connectus Business Solutions Limited

Sam Robinson, Director, Aggregates R Us

Sarah Daniel, Director, MOTIONrehab Limited

Scott Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, DigitalXRAID

Steve Bradley, Director, NatWest Bank

Steve Holt, Director, D Hub Systems Ltd

Tom Grundy, CEO, Hybrid Air Vehicles