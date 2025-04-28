Massive increase in turnover nets award for Doncaster boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A businessman whose Doncaster-based homecare company has experienced a 500% rise in turnover in just over two years has received a national award.

Caremark Doncaster Managing Director Yomi Eletru won ‘The Rising Star’ award at the recent 2025 Caremark national conference held at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent.

The conference saw over 100 Caremark franchise owners from across the UK and Ireland coming together to celebrate achievement and success over the last 12 months.

Yomi was one of three MDs shortlisted for The Rising Star award which was open to those who have been running a business for three years or less and were able to demonstrate major growth whilst delivering an excellent service.

Yomi Eletu with his award and Care Manager Alison Springall (right) and Care Coordinator Michele Mullins (left).

The judges singled out Yomi for his “amazing” second full year of trading, which has resulted in a 514% increase in turnover.

They said: “Yomi is focused on sound quality and compliance coupled with excellent growth. His business is showing exceptional potential and he is a real one to watch.”

Registered in November 2022, Yomi has overseen Caremark Doncaster’s rise to become one of the leading providers of homecare services in the town.

80% of the company’s customers pay privately for the services which enable them to remain living as independently as possible at home. This includes help getting in and out of bed, personal care, meal preparation, medication support, companionship and community access.

Yomi said: “I was delighted to receive the award which recognises the work we have been doing to establish and grow Caremark Doncaster over the last few years.

“None of this would have been possible without the amazing support of my Care Manager Alison Springall and Care Coordinator Michele Mullins who have been instrumental in our growth.

“And I also need to thank our fantastic team of Care Assistants who go beyond every single day to support our customers in their own homes.

“It’s an exciting time for Caremark Doncaster and I am looking forward to our further growth in 2025 and beyond.”