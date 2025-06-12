Major Doncaster hotel collection takes ownership of historic hall

The Crown Bawtry Collection is delighted to announce the acquisition of historic Rossington Hall, ushering in a new era for one of South Yorkshire’s most iconic venues.

With a vision for excellence, innovation, and exceptional guest experience, The Crown Bawtry Collection brings a wealth of industry experience to the 19th-century mansion, already renowned for its grandeur, elegance, and unforgettable weddings and events.

Rossington Hall’s new ownership promises to honour its rich heritage while introducing a new era of service led guest experiences, and continued investment into its stunning grounds and facilities.

“We’re incredibly proud to take the reins at Rossington Hall,” said Craig Dowie, Managing Director. “This is a venue with extraordinary charm and potential, and we’re excited to enhance its offering for our guests and the local community.”

Jason Cooper, Chairman, added: “We are delighted to add a third significant property to the Crown Bawtry Collection.”

Prior to this acquisition, The Crown Bawtry Collection, compromised of the Crown Hotel, Bawtry and Bawtry Hall. The Crown Hotel Bawtry located centrally to Bawtry with 76 bedrooms, Robata Grill Restaurant, bar and is a wedding and event venue.

Bawtry Hall is an exclusive hire wedding and event venue located in Bawtry and set in acres of grounds and woodland. Bawtry Hall is also developing with the addition of eight suites being added. Both venues are national award-winning wedding venues with Hitched.

Rossington Hall, the third venue for the collection will be promoted as an exclusive hire venue for staycations, private parties, corporate events and weddings.

The acquisition marks an exciting step forward for Rossington Hall, with plans already underway to grow its presence as aa leading venue in the North of England, in turn supporting local suppliers, enhancing local tourism, and supporting Doncaster Airport and all the exciting developments at Gateway East.

In line with the company’s aspirations, a newly created Executive Board has been formed to oversee the expanding Crown Bawtry Collection. The board will be led by Managing Director Craig Dowie and Chairman Jason Cooper, will be supported by Sheriden Knight - Group Finance Executive Director, Tori Gunputrao – Group Events & Sales Executive Director and Sarah Dunn – Group Operations Executive Director.

To support continued growth across the group’s venues, several key appointments have been made to the Sales & Events teams. Lindsey Fraser joins as Group Corporate Accounts Manager, bringing a wealth of industry experience rom 10 years of working locally at Ye Olde Bell Hotel.

Chloe Blackburn has been internally promoted to Group Reservations Coordinator to oversee all reservations associated with the three venues.

Charlotte Lister has taken on the role as CSR and Partnerships Lead, working locally with charities and partnerships including Doncaster Rovers 100Club.

Katey Dent remains with the expanding collection after 20 years as Social Media and Marketing Consultant.

These exciting new appointments reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to investing in people, developing local talent, and delivering an exceptional experience across all venues within the Crown Bawtry Collection.

Craig Dowie added: “We are super excited to start this brand-new chapter with three amazing venues all with very distinct business models and within a three-mile proximity of each other.”