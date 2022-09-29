Luxurious Hawthorn Hideaway near Doncaster competes in Channel 4's Four in a Bed

The programme involves B&B owners throwing open their doors and taking turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts,

Hawthorn Hideaway is described as an unique, romantic, couples retreat.

Will they come out on top?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The perfect place to celebrate an anniversary, birthday, minimoon or to just get away from it all, relax, connect and enjoy some time together.

The show will be aired at 5pm tonight, Thursday, September 29.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.