News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Luxurious Hawthorn Hideaway near Doncaster competes in Channel 4's Four in a Bed

The luxurious Hawthorn Hideaway situated in Walkeringham near Doncaster competes in Channel 4's Four in a Bed tonight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:48 pm

The programme involves B&B owners throwing open their doors and taking turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts,

Hawthorn Hideaway is described as an unique, romantic, couples retreat.

Read More

Read More
Autumn artisan food and craft fayre comes to Lakeside Village in Doncaster
Will they come out on top?

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The perfect place to celebrate an anniversary, birthday, minimoon or to just get away from it all, relax, connect and enjoy some time together.

The show will be aired at 5pm tonight, Thursday, September 29.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

The show is on this teatime
DoncasterChannel 4