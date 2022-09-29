Luxurious Hawthorn Hideaway near Doncaster competes in Channel 4's Four in a Bed
The luxurious Hawthorn Hideaway situated in Walkeringham near Doncaster competes in Channel 4's Four in a Bed tonight.
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:48 pm
The programme involves B&B owners throwing open their doors and taking turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts,
Hawthorn Hideaway is described as an unique, romantic, couples retreat.
The perfect place to celebrate an anniversary, birthday, minimoon or to just get away from it all, relax, connect and enjoy some time together.
The show will be aired at 5pm tonight, Thursday, September 29.