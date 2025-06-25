Lucy Marshall joins Talk To Media as Digital Account Executive

Talk To Media is delighted to welcome Lucy Marshall as the newest addition to its growing digital team. Lucy joins the agency as a Digital Account Executive, bringing with her over four years of hands-on experience in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and digital campaign strategy.

Throughout her career, Lucy has successfully delivered results-driven PPC campaigns for both B2B and B2C clients, leveraging a range of digital platforms and channels to maximise conversions. Her expertise spans across Google Ads, social media advertising, and multichannel strategy—making her a valuable asset to both our clients and our in-house team.

Lucy holds a Level 3 Diploma in Digital Marketing and has developed a strong reputation for using data-led insights to optimise campaign performance across industries.

In her new role at Talk To Media, Lucy will be working closely with the existing digital team to strategise, implement, and optimise integrated digital marketing campaigns, helping clients achieve measurable and sustainable growth online.

New Digital Executive Lucy Marshallplaceholder image
"We're thrilled to have Lucy on board," said Tracey Gregory from Talk To Media. "Her enthusiasm, experience, and results-focused approach are a perfect fit for our team as we continue to expand our digital offering."

For more information about Talk To Media and its digital services, please visit www.talktomedia.co.uk.

