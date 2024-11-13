Long established Doncaster construction and building firm goes into administration
G Wilkinson Construction, which is based in Balby, has filed for liquidation.
The firm, based in Balby Road and first established in 1987, offers a full range of building services including construction, joinery, painting and decorating, engineering, plastering, roofing and flooring.
Nottingham based insolvency practitioners Bridgewood have been brought in following the company’s collapse.
We have contacted Bridgewood for comment.
There is no reference to the firm’s administration on G Wilkinson Construction’s website.
Instead, a statement to customers reads: “We want more than a satisfied client, we want a delighted client.
"We also aim to build a relationship with a client that lasts, not just for the project, but for life.
"Whatever your project, we are perfectly placed to provide a seamless, tailored and first class service that meets your construction services needs on every level. "
The firm describes itself as “a professional, dynamic, personable and family run building contractor based in South Yorkshire” serving the whole region and adds: “Our team is made up of hugely talented and dedicated tradesmen whom we directly employ, and most importantly our team share a passion for excellence. We pride ourselves in delivering exceptional building services to the highest standards.”
“We offer a full range of building services but we specialise in the construction commercial refurbishments, new builds, repair contracts and home extensions.”
Among some of the projects worked on by the company are building schemes at Sheffield Children’s Hopsital and Ilkeston Community Hospital.
