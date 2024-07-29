Local authority partnership launches to attract rail investment to Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business Doncaster and Invest Goole, both the economic development arms of their local councils, have partnered to work together in delivering an investment message for ‘Rail in Yorkshire’.

Doncaster and Goole have excellent access to supply leading European markets and beyond. Rail has been a major part of Doncaster’s economy for more than 150 years and, with a world class cluster of rail businesses, including Hitachi Rail, Freightliner, Network Rail, Hird Rail and GB Railfreight employing over 8,000 people, a strong supplier base and proximity to other UK rail clusters, such as Goole, Doncaster remains a key location for rail investment.

This rich ecosystem has catalysed the formation of new infrastructure to support further growth in the rail sector. such as RaisE Business Centre (Rail Accelerator and Innovation Solutions hub for Enterprise) at Goole.

Drawing on the best of research, workforce development, innovation and digital infrastructure, companies will be able to take advantage of the best Doncaster and Goole has to offer within the rail sphere and a fantastic opportunity to access world class facilities, a progressive supply chain and a dynamic business environment.

Victoria Poppleton, Sector Growth and Investment Team Leader for City of Doncaster Council, and Bekki Banks, Inward Investment Project Manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Siemens Mobility is developing a new 67-acre train manufacturing facility in Goole to supply the next generation of trains to the UK market, with Transport for London (TfL) orders for the new Piccadilly Line already in production.

Easy access to a skilled workforce and being able to accommodate such a large facility, with scope to expand and attract other supply chain companies on adjacent land to create a ‘rail village’, are the main reasons why Siemens Mobility chose this area for their new rail factory. Goole will soon be recognised as a hub for innovation, global trade and investment, driving economic growth and accelerating regeneration across the region.

Victoria Poppleton, Sector Growth and Investment Team Leader for City of Doncaster Council, and Bekki Banks, Inward Investment Project Manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC), recognised working together collaboratively and developing a strategic approach would help generate opportunities for private investors and create jobs for the growth of the local economy and the rail sector.

South and East Yorkshire already has a strong rail presence and, by working together, it can provide an even better base for investors to grow and develop.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “I am delighted to see this new partnership, which will deliver enhanced local investment messages, support growth and innovation and help to influence further investment across the rail sector.

"There is great potential by working together, it reflects the geography of the area whilst also acknowledging the commonalities between both locations allowing us to attract new rail companies to invest in the region.

"It's great for neighbouring authorities to be working together in this way. There are naturally strong rail ties between both Doncaster and Goole, and this gives us an opportunity to build on our shared heritage and look ahead to the future,” she added.

Councillor Anne Handley, ERYC leader, said: “I am delighted that we are working together so closely with Doncaster, which has such a prestigious history within the UK's rail sector.

"We share a postcode but also a can-do attitude to business and this mutually beneficial partnership will help develop the local economies of both areas. For international rail companies looking to invest in the UK, Goole and Doncaster combine to create a compelling offer that will help grow their business and support the exiting supply chains within the area.”

Both Business Doncaster and Invest Goole will retain their own identity and independence, and continue to operate in the normal way, but will of course work together, as partners, where there is mutual benefit and added value for the rail sector.