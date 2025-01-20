LNER named one of country's top employers for sixth year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail operator LNER has been named as one of Britain’s best employers for the sixth year in a row.

LNER has achieved Top Employer status from the Top Employers Institute, showcasing its dedication to a better world of work through excellent HR policies and people practices.

More than three thousand people are employed by LNER, which serves destinations across its almost thousand-mile route which stretches between the Scottish Highlands, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London King’s Cross and includes Doncaster.

Top Employer certification is awarded based on a variety of topics such as People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, Equity and Inclusion and Wellbeing.

Paula Bullock, People Director at LNER, said: “Our people are at the heart of LNER, so it’s amazing to see that our commitment to make sure that they have the best experience has been recognised for the sixth year in a row.

"This Top Employer award is a proud achievement, and we’ll continue to work to make sure LNER is a brilliant place to work.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Amidst constant change—through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes—it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge.

"This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”