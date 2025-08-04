Little Dessert Shop celebrates new store in Doncaster with freebies and opening day deals
Opening its doors at 1pm, on Saturday, August 9, the store is ready to welcome locals to indulge their taste buds.
The city, known for its historic charm, bustling market and strong sense of community spirit, is the perfect choice for the newest site.
The first 100 dessert enthusiasts will be treated to a free waffle from 1pm, with a choice of either Cookie Explosion Flavour or White Chocolate & Raspberry Roulette.
Don’t worry if you’re not quick enough though, as all customers can enjoy 50 per cent off the entire menu for the whole opening day.
Doncaster locals can indulge in Little Dessert Shop’s mouth-watering treats: iconic best-sellers like indulgent milkshakes and gooey cookie dough to the latest viral must-tries, yes, we’re talking about those Dubai-style chocolate strawberries.
Founded in 2015 by Zaeem Chohan and Maz Ali, Little Dessert Shop has grown into a beloved national brand, offering high-quality, indulgent desserts in a relaxed and family-friendly environment.
Little Dessert Shop’s ethos isn’t just about food; it’s about creating memorable experiences.
The casual dining atmosphere makes it the go-to place for friends, families, and anyone looking to treat themselves. With a keen eye on global dessert trends, Little Dessert Shop’s in-house artisanal bakers and ‘flavour house’ ensure that every bite is crafted to perfection using only the finest ingredients.
Speaking on the latest opening, Co-Founder Mu’Azzam Ali said: “We’re proud to be a part of the ever-growing food scene in Doncaster. The town is steeped in history, and we can’t wait to be part of the next chapter. It really is the perfect backdrop for our newest store and we’re looking forward to properly introducing ourselves to the community!”
The latest opening is indicative of the brand’s ambitious expansion plans following recent openings across the UK. Other locations can be found across central London, as well as Manchester, Glasgow, Nottinghamshire, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.
The Little Dessert Shop is at Unit 2 of the Civic Cultural Quarter in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
