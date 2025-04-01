Leading property consultancy announces Doncaster promotions
Fisher German has promoted Rosie Theaker to Associate Partner, Ryan Bannister to Associate, Jonathan Butler to Senior Surveyor and Paris Atkinson to Senior Property Administrator.
Rosie joined Fisher German in 2021 and works within the firm’s North East Estate Management team.
She has a wide range of experience in estate management and associated professional work, encompassing all aspects of a rural property portfolio, and works with clients across the North East and East Midlands.
Rosie said: “I am extremely pleased to receive this promotion in recognition of my work.
“The promotion pathway at Fisher German is very transparent for those who want to progress, providing a valuable tool for line managers to support their teams to develop.
“We have a fantastic North East team and we all work together extremely well. Additionally, we are also expanding our estate management team at the Newark office to serve more clients across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.
“I look forward to continuing supporting the growth of our team and the wider business.”
The firm has made a total of 64 promotions across the business, reflecting a renewed commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive service that leverages the full spectrum of the company's expertise.
Fisher German continues to place high emphasis on promoting from within through its ‘Grow’ career pathway, which gives employees a clear route to advance within the business.
The promotions also follow the introduction of a new package of staff benefits, including an extended Christmas break and enhanced family leave policies for those taking maternity, adoption and shared parental leave.
Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “These promotions recognise the very best of Fisher German and the hard work so many colleagues put in every day to add value for our clients.
“All of our promotions have been made against our ‘Grow’ Career Progression Framework, which gives our colleagues clear guidance for career advancement within the company. – no matter what level they are at.
“Huge congratulations to all those promoted, it is thoroughly deserved and ensures that we continue to build for the future across our business.”