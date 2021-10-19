Fisher German has welcomed Miles Youdan who joins the firm as a partner within its

commercial agency department.

Miles is an investment agency expert with more than 30 years of experience in the UK property investment market, with a historic focus in the Midlands, Yorkshire and North East regions.

Miles Youdan is welcomed to the firm by Mike Price, head of commercial agency at Fisher German

He provides specialist knowledge and advice on investment sales and acquisitions, including forward funding developments and sale and leasebacks, to a client base of primarily property companies and institutional investors.

Based at Fisher German’s Doncaster office, Miles will head up the firm’s investment agency offering across the country while overseeing commercial property investment across its national network of offices.

He said: “Fisher German has a wealth of property expertise and a broad client base as well as a fantastic reputation.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the firm and I am delighted to be part of the Doncaster

team which has built a solid reputation for commercial sales and investments in Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

“I hope to build on this activity and support the wider agency team in strengthening our offer to commercial clients and continuing to grow Fisher German’s presence in the sector.”

Mike Price, head of commercial agency at Fisher German, said: “Miles brings more than 30 years of commercial investment experience to the business and a great knowledge of the regional investment market.

“There are huge opportunities for growth in the sector, and Miles will provide the

commercial agency team with a dedicated national investment presence to help capitalise on this.

“He will co-ordinate the provision of investment acquisition and disposal advice providing our clients with specialist skills. It is great to have him on board.”

Fisher German Managing Partner Andrew Bridge added: “The expertise Miles brings is unrivalled and will open new avenues for our commercial teams in the investment market.

“I have no doubt his appointment will attract new opportunities into the business while

providing existing clients with another valuable service.”