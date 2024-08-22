Leading Doncaster business volunteers to paint charity’s office space
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
DHYP is a local charity which works with 16 to 25-year-olds who are at risk of homelessness or vulnerably housed.
Employees from Volker Rail offered to paint the charity’s office on Chequer Road with brand colours to make it more appealing for the young people who access the service.
Michele Beck, CEO, Doncaster Housing for Young People, said: “On behalf of the young people, staff, trustees, and volunteers at DHYP, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to VolkerRail for their outstanding volunteer work in painting our office space. Their efforts have truly transformed the environment, and we are so happy with the results.
“In a recent survey, the young people expressed that the office space felt too formal. They shared that a brighter and more inviting atmosphere would help them feel more comfortable and welcomed. Thanks to VolkerRail's contributions, we are now closer to creating a space that better meets their needs.”
Alex Bellamy, Accountant at VolkerRail, said: “It was a great opportunity to volunteer at DHYP. The charity do great work in the community and it was important for us to support them in anyway we can.”
The paint was donated by Premier Paint Supplies in Doncaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.