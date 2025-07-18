Leaders gather for groundbreaking of Doncaster's £32m Digital and Tech Hub Gateway One

Tech leaders from across the UK - including from organisations such as Automated Analytics and Lord Ranger of Northwood Co-Chair APPG for AI - descended on Doncaster this week for the groundbreaking of Gateway One, the £32m digital tech hub set to transform the City’s AI ecosystem and unlock the Government’s AI ambitions for the UK.

Due for completion in January 2027, Gateway One spans 52,000 sq. ft and will bring together world-leading AI companies, innovative local business and attract global entrepreneurs providing them with the tools to scale and succeed in Doncaster.

The scheme is already experiencing significant interest from global AI and tech companies seeking an alternative to the Golden Triangle and recognising the UK is sitting on a cradle of technological innovation in South Yorkshire, with Doncaster carving out a reputation as a fast-growing vibrant AI and technology hub.

Attending the ceremony was global AI company Automated Analytics, based in Doncaster, anchor tenants of Gateway One who announced today their plans to create an AI Incubator providing vital support to early-stage ventures.

Delegates included Mayor Ros Jones Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones Mark Taylor founder of Automated Analytics and local MP Lee Pitcher.

The City of Doncaster has raised its ambitions in recent years through the achievement of City status in 2022 and is being recognised as an emerging Centre of Excellence for AI. The groundbreaking of Gateway One marks the start of Doncaster’s ambition to become an AI Growth Zone, with the digital tech hub set to unlock inward investment, create jobs and enable delivery of aspirations within the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “There is significant momentum and interest behind Doncaster’s fast growing AI industry, with Gateway One providing a new home for early-stage companies to locate and scale.

“The fact that our Gateway One development is attracting interest from global companies is a testament to the success of current Doncaster companies succeeding here such as Automated Analytics, who are shining a spotlight on the City’s unique ecosystem engineered to drive growth and deliver opportunities for our residents and businesses.”

Mark Taylor, Founder and CEO Automated Analytics, said: “Gateway One will be the centrepiece of Doncaster’s AI and tech industry, and we are proud to be the anchor tenants. By creating an AI Incubator for early-stage ventures and founders at Gateway One, we will be enhancing the City’s thriving ecosystem which has been instrumental in our success, from talent to partnerships with universities and spearheading AI adoption with local and regional businesses.

Willmott Dixon Director Chris Yates, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones and founder of Automated Analytics Mark Taylor.

“This is just the start of our journey to become an AI Growth Zone, and help this Government unleash the full potential of AI to drive inward investment and economic growth for Doncaster and the UK.”

Lord Ranger of Northwood, Member of Science & Tech Select Committee, said: “Gateway One is a critical piece of the plan to make Doncaster a key digital hub in the UK and globally. Having been part of, and supported the development of, city-based technology hubs which have generated innovation, business growth, jobs and skills, and fundamentally improved quality of life for local citizens in various parts of the UK, I am delighted to support Doncaster in its ambition.

“I am pleased to see local businesses and the local council working together to capitalise on the opportunity to become an AI Growth Zone and focused on delivering an exciting future for the city.”

Chris Yates, Yorkshire director at Willmott Dixon, said: “This is a project all about driving momentum in the City of Doncaster and there is a shared commitment that cutting-edge and sustainable innovation will be a catalyst for creating local opportunities.

“With the support of our local supply chain partners, our team have already delivered 208 hours of employment support initiatives for Doncaster people from barriered backgrounds. Alongside Doncaster Skills Academy, this includes weekly training towards real qualifications, site visits and advice on routes into construction employment for those furthest from the jobs market.

“We’ve also proud to be working with local schools and colleges to inspire and introduce students to careers in construction, working with Hatchell Wood Primary Academy, Ash Hill Academy, Rossington All Saints Academy, Doncaster UTC and Doncaster College.”

Sally Jameson MP Doncaster Central said: “'This is a landmark moment for Doncaster. We are a proud city with strong industrial roots, and today's groundbreaking heralds a new era of innovation, tech, and AI excellence in our city. Gateway One will anchor the AI industry here in our city centre and bring fantastic opportunities for homegrown talent - good for jobs, good for businesses, good for growth in Doncaster.'”

Gateway One will provide a first-class innovation ecosystem, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to co-locate with other like-minded businesses and industry leaders to collaborate, develop local supply chain opportunities, access local, regional and national business support provision and strengthen industry links with education and skills.

Overview of Doncaster’s Economic Outlook

The past decade has seen a dramatic transformation of the local economy, with Doncaster growing faster than any other part of South Yorkshire:

Created over 3,000 new businesses (increase of 44% between 2014 and 2022).

£6.6bn economy (GVA, Current Prices).

‘Real Terms’ GVA growth of £1.5bn (35 per cent) since 2013. Highest percentage increase in Yorkshire.

Net increase of 9,000 jobs since 2015.

Employment rate up by 8.5 percentage points since 2013 (from 65.5 per cent to 74.0 per cent).

Doncaster residents’ gross weekly pay up by 45 per cent since 2013 (from £461.90 to £669.80), reducing the regional [Yorkshire and the Humber] pay gap.