Law firm becomes new patron of Doncaster Chamber

HSR LAW solicitors have provided legal advice to generations of clients and businesses for over 150 years. Their work has established them as a leading law firm with a reputation for fast, thorough and efficient work.

Andrew Best, Senior Partner at HSR Law Solicitors, said: “The Doncaster Chamber is integral to Doncaster being such a good place for business.

“We have supported and worked closely with the Chamber for many years and were excited when the opportunity arose for HSR Law Solicitors to support the Chamber’s work as a Patron.

Doncaster Chamber President, Andy Morley; with HSR Law Senior Partner, Andrew Best; and Doncaster Chamber, CEO Dan Fell

“We look forward to collaborating with the Chamber and all the local stakeholders to keep Doncaster business moving forward.”

Andy Morley, Chamber President and Group MD of ProAktive, said: “I am delighted to welcome HSR Law Solicitors.

“The firm has already been a strong and longstanding supporter of the chamber’s work and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship.”