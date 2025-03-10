Landmark Doncaster store Furniture Factors to celebrate its 40th anniversary

An iconic Doncaster store which has become a landmark is to celebrate its 40th anniversary next month.

Furniture Factors, which first opened its doors in a cavernous showroom off York Road in 1985, will be marking its big date on the weekend of April 4, 5 and 6.

Established in the former Co-op Bakery building, the White Elephant building, as it has become known, the firm was set up by local businessman Barry Bruce, who sadly died in 2023.

A spokesperson said: “In the world of retail, few success stories are as remarkable as that of Furniture Factors.

"As we celebrate 40 years of trading, it's a moment to reflect on our rich heritage, achievements, and the values that have guided us since 1985.

"From humble beginnings to becoming one of South Yorkshire's most trusted furniture retailers, our journey has been driven by a commitment to quality, service, and community.

“For 40 years, we've built relationships with generations of customers who trust us for our quality products and personal touch.”

The legacy began when Furniture Factors was established in April 1985 by Mr Bruce.

The spokesperson said: “He set out with a simple yet profound mission - to provide customers with the highest quality of service possible.

"From those humble beginnings, the store has flourished.

"The business is now in the more than capable hands of a second generation of the family: Andrew, Amanda, and Dean, along with their dedicated team of furniture experts."

Boasting over 50,000 square feet of retail space across four floors, the firm offers bedroom furniture, upholstery, dining sets, rugs, and home accessories.”

The 40th anniversary celebrations will see customers served refreshments as well as exclusive anniversary discounts across the entire store.

The spokesperson added: “Every single item will be discounted, with offers better than anything we've done before.

“This is our way of thanking you, our loyal customers, for supporting us throughout the years. Whether you're a long- time customer or visiting for the first time, this is your opportunity to take advantage of incredible savings and be part of a special celebration.

“As we look back on the past four decades, we are filled with gratitude for the trust and support of our customers.

“Here's to the next 40 years.”