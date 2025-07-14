Kirstie Wilson appointed as new partner of Hawsons Chartered Accountants.

Hawsons Chartered Accountants is delighted to announce the appointment of Kirstie Wilson as its newest Partner.

Kirstie is a highly experienced auditor and chartered accountant, and has worked with a wide range of clients of varying sizes and industries throughout her career so far.

This appointment brings a wealth of experience in both audit and accounting services to the Hawsons team.

Kirstie holds a Diploma in Charity Accounting awarded by the ICAEW, and also holds RI status, so acts for a number of audit clients.

Kirstie will be based out of ther Doncaster office alongside partners Paul Wormald and Dan Wood.

The addition of Kirstie to the partner team will enable the business to strengthen its service offering out of the Doncaster office, continuing a period of sustained growth.

Kirstie’s knowledge and expertise will provide new ideas and perspectives on client advisory, audit quality, and sector-specific expertise,

particularly in the charity sector.

Pete Wilmer, Senior Partner at Hawsons, said: “Absolutely thrilled for Kirstie to be joining as our latest partner addition, fresh perspectives are always welcome and delighted that you’ve chosen Hawsons for the next phase of your career. Already looking forward to what the future holds.”

Kirstie Wilson commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Hawsons at such an exciting time for the firm. I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of our Doncaster, as well as further developing our work within the charity sector.

“Hawsons has always valued the strength of long-term client relationships which is something I pride myself on, so I’m excited to build on this tradition while also helping to drive innovation and strengthen our advisory offering.”