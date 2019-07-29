Key stage of £14 million investment into railway in Doncaster completed

Left to Right: Dan Jarvis MP, Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, Damian Ross, Network Rail

Network Rail is working to expand its Marshgate Depot, which will see the current buildings demolished and new, more modern and larger facilities created, which could create hundreds more jobs in Doncaster, providing benefits to the local economy.

As part of this project, work has taken place to Friarsgate Road bridge, which connects Grey Friars and Church View roads to Friarsgate car park and Chappell Drive industrial state. The bridge has been strengthened, widened and raised to accommodate taller and larger vehicles. The bridge work has now been completed.

The bridge work has been partly funded by local growth funding of £750,000, with Network Rail contributing £1million to the project. The improvements now mean that HGVs can use the bridge, meaning two routes into the industrial estate as opposed to just one. Work has also taken place to create two new walkways for pedestrians, improve drainage and install new lighting, all of which will improve safety and making using the bridge much more pleasant.

Damian Ross, Special Projects Manager for Network Rail, said: “We are absolutely delighted that a key stage of our work to improve Marshgate Depot is now complete and we can move on to the next stage of the project.

“This is a multimillion-pound investment which will provide a significant boost to the economy and support hundreds more jobs. We have worked closely with both Doncaster City Council and the Sheffield City Region and will continue to do so as our work progresses.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “These important bridge improvements support Network Rail’s new depot and boost Doncaster’s position as a strategic rail location encouraging more growth in the rail and infrastructure sector. The scheme is also important for unlocking further commercial development around our markets area providing more opportunities for private sector investment and regeneration which will deliver jobs and growth for our borough.”

Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis said: “This is another great example of how the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership are investing the Local Growth Fund to grow our region’s economy.

“I’m pleased that, by investing £750,000 in this project, the Sheffield City Region was able to create more than 600 new jobs in Doncaster and also create more opportunities for future investment.”

Network Rail will continue to be on site to carry out final work to the road surface, which has also been upgraded as part of this project.