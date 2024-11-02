Top 10 UK homebuilder, Keepmoat, is celebrating after winning ‘Large Housebuilder of the Year’ at the annual Housebuilder Awards last night (Thursday 31st October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keepmoat earned the accolade at the black tie event, hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in London, for its commitment to being a partnership-driven housebuilder and its dedication to providing high-quality, affordable housing and transforming communities across the UK.

The housebuilder prioritises bringing long-term, lasting change to communities through sustainable home designs, local investment and infrastructure improvements to enhance economic, environmental and social outcomes for generations to come. The award recognises Keepmoat’s leadership in creating homes that prioritise customer-focused design and enhancing local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 65 per cent of Keepmoat’s current developments on brownfield sites, the housebuilder is also committed to regenerating abandoned and unused land to transform areas that often suffer from neglect, breathing new life into local neighbourhoods and communities.

Keepmoat named ‘Large Housebuilder of the Year’ at national award ceremony.

The housebuilder, which operates across nine regional offices in the UK, also received highly commended recognition at the award ceremony in the ‘Best Regeneration Initiative’ and ‘Best Design for Four Storeys or More’ categories.

Tim Beale, CEO at Keepmoat, said: “We're delighted to receive the ‘Large Housebuilder of the Year’ award, it really is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Keepmoat.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised across three prestigious categories. This achievement fuels our promise to build high quality homes and leave a lasting, positive impact on communities across the UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Housebuilder Awards celebrate excellence within the UK’s housebuilding industry, recognising companies and projects that set the standard for innovation, quality, and community impact.

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com