Juratek named finalist for Employer of the Year at Doncaster Business Awards.

Juratek has been announced as a finalist for Employer of the Year at this year’s Doncaster Business Awards, highlighting the braking specialist’s dedication to creating a positive and supportive workplace environment through ongoing internal training and development initiatives.

The Employer of the Year category at the Doncaster Business Awards celebrates organisations that excel in creating a culture of growth, well-being and employee engagement.

Juratek’s nomination is a testament to its unwavering commitment to investing in its team and supporting their professional and personal development.

Juratek has long been committed to enhancing its workplace through a variety of specialised training programmes.

Recent initiatives include comprehensive training in areas such as mental health first aid, fire safety, menopause awareness and Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

The company’s approach to internal training extends beyond individual qualifications. By embracing a culture of continuous learning, Juratek ensures that its employees are well-equipped to handle various workplace challenges and are supported in their roles.

Mark Clegg, Managing Director of Juratek, said: “Being named a finalist for Employer of the Year is a significant achievement for us. It highlights our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where our team members can thrive.

"The ongoing training and development programmes we offer are designed to support our employees’ growth and well-being, and this recognition is a reflection of that dedication. I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who contributes to making Juratek a fantastic place to work.”

For more information about Juratek and its commitment to employee development, please visit here https://www.juratek.com/.